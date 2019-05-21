Tuesday, May 21, 2019
San Antonio's The Lucky Odds Blasting Rockabilly Tunes at Bang Bang Bar This Week
By Shannon Sweet
on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 10:31 AM
The Lucky Odds’ sound brings forth an image of Fonzie using his office in the boys’ restroom for way more than business transactions — like blasting the Sex Pistols while having sex clad in his trademark leather jacket. The Lucky Odds stay true to rockabilly roots while adding a wild touch of psychobilly to the mix.
Free, Thu May 23, 9pm, Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr., thebangbangbartx.com.
