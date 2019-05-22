Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Scene Alert! Emery and Hawthorne Heights Return to San Antonio on Joint Bill

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, EMERY
  • Facebook, Emery
Back in the early 2000s, Christian-based labels Solid State Records and Tooth and Nail Records signed bands like Norma Jean and Underoath, who brought metalcore to the masses. Hot Topic, of course, would sell all the bands' merchandise to mall rats, making fandom for so-called "scene" bands even more accessible.


Of course, alongside Norma Jean and Underoath was the tamer yet emotive-as-heck Emery.

Seattle-based Emery combined shimmery guitar sounds with heavy drum progressions as frontman Toby Morrell switched between singing melodies and unleashing screams.

Hawthorne Heights were out there too. The Dayton, Ohio band's first two records, The Silence in Black and White and If Only You Were Lonely, became monumental records for the genre.



If you're wondering what this history lesson is for, here's the punchline: both bands are coming to Paper Tiger with Oh, Sleeper on Wednesday, August 28.

Tickets ($23-$25) are on sale now at papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Contemporary Whatever Presents Free Improv Giant Peter Brötzmann in Duo With Heather Leigh Read More

  2. Texas Boys Blue Water Highway Heading to John T. Floore Country Store Read More

  3. Appleseed Cast Makes Its Way to San Antonio this Summer Read More

  4. Legendary Ska Outfit the Toasters Hit San Antonio This September Read More

  5. San Antonio's The Lucky Odds Blasting Rockabilly Tunes at Bang Bang Bar This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...