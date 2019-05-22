Scene Alert! Emery and Hawthorne Heights Return to San Antonio on Joint Bill

click to enlarge Facebook, Emery

Back in the early 2000s, Christian-based labels Solid State Records and Tooth and Nail Records signed bands like Norma Jean and Underoath, who brought metalcore to the masses. Hot Topic, of course, would sell all the bands' merchandise to mall rats, making fandom for so-called "scene" bands even more accessible.Of course, alongside Norma Jean and Underoath was the tamer yet emotive-as-heck Emery.Seattle-based Emery combined shimmery guitar sounds with heavy drum progressions as frontman Toby Morrell switched between singing melodies and unleashing screams.Hawthorne Heights were out there too. The Dayton, Ohio band's first two records,and, became monumental records for the genre.If you're wondering what this history lesson is for, here's the punchline: both bands are coming to Paper Tiger with Oh, Sleeper on Wednesday, August 28.