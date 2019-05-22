Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Texas Boys Blue Water Highway Heading to John T. Floore Country Store
By James Courtney
on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 8:55 AM
Hailing from Lake Jackson, Texas, but based out of Austin, Blue Water Highway is a fiery young five-piece that blends indie rock elements into its folk and country roots. Dig the band’s sound online ahead of the show at bluewaterhighwayband.bandcamp.com
$12-$15, Fri May 24, 7pm, John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Rd, Helotes, liveatfloores.com.
@ John T Floore's Country Store
14492 Old Bandera Rd.
San Antonio
Helotes,
TX
When: Fri., May 24, 9 p.m.
Price:
$12-$15
