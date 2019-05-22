Email
Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Texas Boys Blue Water Highway Heading to John T. Floore Country Store

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 8:55 AM

Hailing from Lake Jackson, Texas, but based out of Austin, Blue Water Highway is a fiery young five-piece that blends indie rock elements into its folk and country roots. Dig the band’s sound online ahead of the show at bluewaterhighwayband.bandcamp.com.


$12-$15, Fri May 24, 7pm, John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Rd, Helotes, liveatfloores.com.
Event Details Blue Water Highway
@ John T Floore's Country Store
14492 Old Bandera Rd.
San Antonio
Helotes, TX
When: Fri., May 24, 9 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
Live Music
Map

  • Blue Water Highway

    Staff Pick
    Blue Water Highway @ John T Floore's Country Store

    • Fri., May 24, 9 p.m. $12-$15
    • Buy from TicketFly

