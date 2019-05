Texas Boys Blue Water Highway Heading to John T. Floore Country Store

click image Twitter / bluewaterhwy

Event Details Blue Water Highway @ John T Floore's Country Store 14492 Old Bandera Rd. San Antonio Helotes, TX When: Fri., May 24, 9 p.m. Price: $12-$15 Live Music Map

Hailing from Lake Jackson, Texas, but based out of Austin, Blue Water Highway is a fiery young five-piece that blends indie rock elements into its folk and country roots. Dig the band’s sound online ahead of the show at bluewaterhighwayband.bandcamp.com