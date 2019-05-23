Email
Thursday, May 23, 2019

Eva Ybarra, Piñata Protest, Volcán and More to Play Talón Fest!

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 1:42 PM

Pulling together arguably the most puro lineup we'll see this year, Talón Fest! will feature an eclectic array of talent from the Latin music scene in San Antonio — and elsewhere.


The Saturday, June 15, event at Paper Tiger will feature performances inside the venue from accordion-punkers Piñata Protest, East LA cumbia-psych act Tropa Magica (formerly Thee Commons), Volcán and Los De Esta Noche.

On the patio, conjunto legend Eva Ybarra will perform with her band alongside Mariachi Los Amores, Los Callejeros de San Anto and Tallercito de Son.

From the rowdy Tex-Mex punk of Piñata Protest to Ybarra's conjunto roots, Talón Fest sounds like an opportunity to sample from a well-stocked buffet of Latin sounds.



Two-hundred pre-sale tickets will be available for $5. Advance tickets will be $10. Day-of-show tickets will be $13. For more information, visit the official Facebook event page here.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map

