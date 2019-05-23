Thursday, May 23, 2019
Get Ready to Swoon When Whitney Shay Fills Luna with Her Powerful Voice
Posted
By James Courtney
on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 7:35 AM
click image
-
Photo by _yadi79 via Instagram / whitneyshaysings
Blessed with a powerful voice and overflowing charisma, Whitney Shay make soulful pop music that blends elements of jazz, swing, R&B, blues and soul. This young, rising star may come from San Diego, but she sounds a whole lot more like Vegas, baby.
$10, Sat May 25, 9:30pm, Luna Music Bar, 6740 San Pedro Ave., lunalive.com.
@ Luna
6740 San Pedro
North Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., May 25, 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$10
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, Whitney Shay, Luna, Image