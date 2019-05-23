Get Ready to Swoon When Whitney Shay Fills Luna with Her Powerful Voice

click image Photo by _yadi79 via Instagram / whitneyshaysings

Event Details Whitney Shay @ Luna 6740 San Pedro North Central San Antonio, TX When: Sat., May 25, 9:30 p.m. Price: $10 Live Music Map

Blessed with a powerful voice and overflowing charisma, Whitney Shay make soulful pop music that blends elements of jazz, swing, R&B, blues and soul. This young, rising star may come from San Diego, but she sounds a whole lot more like Vegas, baby.