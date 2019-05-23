Email
Thursday, May 23, 2019

Get Ready to Swoon When Whitney Shay Fills Luna with Her Powerful Voice

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 7:35 AM

Blessed with a powerful voice and overflowing charisma, Whitney Shay make soulful pop music that blends elements of jazz, swing, R&B, blues and soul. This young, rising star may come from San Diego, but she sounds a whole lot more like Vegas, baby.


$10, Sat May 25, 9:30pm, Luna Music Bar, 6740 San Pedro Ave., lunalive.com.
Event Details Whitney Shay
@ Luna
6740 San Pedro
North Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., May 25, 9:30 p.m.
Price: $10
Live Music
Map

