Los Lonely Boys, Baby Bash and More Headlining Texas Taco Tequila & Music Festival

click to enlarge Piper Ferguson

Los Lonely Boys

I guess it’s just the year of tacos and music — and festivals celebrating the love for both. (Surely you remember Taco Fest back in April.)Produced by Inspire Productions, a Houston-based event planning and production company, the Texas Taco Tequila & Music Festival is headed to San Antonio for the first time, and the lineup looks mighty fierce. Headlining are Los Lonely Boys, “Suga Suga” singer Baby Bash and soul-rockers The Suffers. Alongside lucha libre wrestling and a lowrider car show, attendees can enjoy 30 taco vendors, a best taco contest, handcrafted margaritas, tequila tastings and numerous artisan vendors and more.