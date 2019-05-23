Thursday, May 23, 2019
Los Lonely Boys, Baby Bash and More Headlining Texas Taco Tequila & Music Festival
I guess it’s just the year of tacos and music — and festivals celebrating the love for both. (Surely you remember Taco Fest back in April.)
Produced by Inspire Productions, a Houston-based event planning and production company, the Texas Taco Tequila & Music Festival is headed to San Antonio for the first time, and the lineup looks mighty fierce. Headlining are Los Lonely Boys, “Suga Suga” singer Baby Bash and soul-rockers The Suffers. Alongside lucha libre wrestling and a lowrider car show, attendees can enjoy 30 taco vendors, a best taco contest, handcrafted margaritas, tequila tastings and numerous artisan vendors and more.
$20-$85 (free for kids 12 and under), Sat May 25, noon, Nelson Wolff Stadium, 5757 W. U.S. Hwy 90, (210) 675-7275, sanantonio.thetexastacofestival.com.
@ Nelson Wolff Stadium
5757 W. U.S. Hwy 90
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., May 25, 12 p.m.-12 a.m.
Price:
$20-$85
Special Events, Dining and Live Music
