Thursday, May 23, 2019

Rock Out with Danish Band Nekromantrix at the Vibes Event Center

Thursday, May 23, 2019

click to enlarge BILLY TOMBSTONE
  • Billy Tombstone
Psychobilly, with its fevered fusion of rock ’n’ roots stylings with punk energy, might seem like a uniquely American genre. But few have done it better over the years than Danish act Nekromantix.


Catch them this Saturday and get ready to rock.

$18, Sat May 25, 7pm, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., vibeseventcenter.com.
Event Details Nekromantix
@ Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m.
Price: $18
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

