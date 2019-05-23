Rock Out with Danish Band Nekromantrix at the Vibes Event Center

click to enlarge Billy Tombstone

Event Details Nekromantix @ Vibes Event Center 1211 E. Houston Steet Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m. Price: $18 Live Music Map

Psychobilly, with its fevered fusion of rock ’n’ roots stylings with punk energy, might seem like a uniquely American genre. But few have done it better over the years than Danish act Nekromantix.Catch them this Saturday and get ready to rock.