Thursday, May 23, 2019
Rock Out with Danish Band Nekromantrix at the Vibes Event Center
Posted
By James Courtney
on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 8:15 AM
Psychobilly, with its fevered fusion of rock ’n’ roots stylings with punk energy, might seem like a uniquely American genre. But few have done it better over the years than Danish act Nekromantix.
Catch them this Saturday and get ready to rock.
$18, Sat May 25, 7pm, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., vibeseventcenter.com.
@ Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m.
Price:
$18
Live Music
