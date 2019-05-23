Thursday, May 23, 2019
Thrash Metal Fans Will Jump For Joy When Sacred Reich, Sworn Enemy Descend Upon the Rock Box
By James Courtney
Two thrash metal stalwarts, both newly active for the first time in years, descend on the Alamo City as one combined and freakish force of nature. So you better make plans to catch Sacred Reich and Sworn Enemy live this Saturday.
Fans of old-school San Antonio metal take note: former SA Slayer drummer Dave McClain has been handling the sticks for Sacred Reich of late.
We'll see you there.
$21, Sat May 25, 7pm, Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., therockboxsa.com.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m.
Price:
$21
Live Music
