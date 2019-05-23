Thrash Metal Fans Will Jump For Joy When Sacred Reich, Sworn Enemy Descend Upon the Rock Box

click image Facebook / sacredreichofficial

Two thrash metal stalwarts, both newly active for the first time in years, descend on the Alamo City as one combined and freakish force of nature. So you better make plans to catch Sacred Reich and Sworn Enemy live this Saturday.Fans of old-school San Antonio metal take note: former SA Slayer drummer Dave McClain has been handling the sticks for Sacred Reich of late.We'll see you there.