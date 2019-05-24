Email
Friday, May 24, 2019

Americana Vibes Taking Over Sam's Burger Joint with the Hayride Hop, Ruby Dee and the Snakehandlers

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 2:50 PM

These days when someone says “snakehandlers,” it’s easy to think of Evangelicals and our current, Handmaid’s Tale-esque reality. Rest assured, however, this show will be a helluva lot more fun.


The Hayride Hop is a regular Monday night event, and Austin’s Ruby Dee and the Snakehandlers will certainly keep it lively. The Americana outfit describes its rhythm section as “cathouse drums” and “doghouse bass,” so that should provide a hint about what you’ll be getting.

$5-$25, Mon May 27, 7:30 pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com.
Event Details The Hayride Hop with Ruby Dee and the Snakehandlers
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., May 27, 8 p.m.
Price: $5-$15
