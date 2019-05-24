Friday, May 24, 2019
Enjoy Hypnotic, Soothing Sounds from Citizen at Paper Tiger This Sunday
By Jay Nanda
on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 7:34 AM
Get lulled into Citizen’s hypnotic trance of soothing melodies at your own risk. It’s only going to result in jolts back to riffage reality. Members hail from Michigan and Ohio, but apparently, nobody told them those states aren’t supposed to like one another. Knuckle Puck caters even more to the college-radio style with its intense delivery.
Bands of millennials for millennials? Yep, these cats should feel right at home on the St. Mary’s Strip.
$22-$26, Sun May 26, 6pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sun., May 26, 7 p.m.
Price:
$22-$26
