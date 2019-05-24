Ever Wonder What Some of Virgina's Best Reggae Acts Sound Like? Catch Adwela & the Uprising at Reggae Bar

click image Facebook / Adwela & The Uprising

Event Details Adwela & The Uprising with Capistrano @ The Reggae Bar 826 San Pedro Ave. San Antonio, TX When: Tue., May 28, 9 p.m. Price: $5 Live Music Map

Raise your hand if you had Fredericksburg, Virginia, down as a reggae hotbed. Nope?That’s just one intriguing reason to check out Adwela & the Uprising, a seven-piece band named Best New Artist in 2015 by Virginia Reggae. Want another? When he’s not singing, Adwela Dawes blows on a tube plugged into his hand-held keyboard. You won’t see Mick Jagger, or pretty much anyone else, do that.with the group as it plays tracks from its 2017 debut album that charted at No. 28 on the iTunes reggae list.