Friday, May 24, 2019
Ever Wonder What Some of Virgina's Best Reggae Acts Sound Like? Catch Adwela & the Uprising at Reggae Bar
Posted
By Jay Nanda
on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 4:20 PM
click image
-
Facebook / Adwela & The Uprising
Raise your hand if you had Fredericksburg, Virginia, down as a reggae hotbed. Nope?
That’s just one intriguing reason to check out Adwela & the Uprising, a seven-piece band named Best New Artist in 2015 by Virginia Reggae. Want another? When he’s not singing, Adwela Dawes blows on a tube plugged into his hand-held keyboard. You won’t see Mick Jagger, or pretty much anyone else, do that. Take The Road Less Traveled
with the group as it plays tracks from its 2017 debut album that charted at No. 28 on the iTunes reggae list.
$5, Tue May 28, 9pm, The Reggae Bar, 826 San Pedro Ave.
