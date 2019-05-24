If You Like Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, You'll Want to Check Out Power Trip at Paper Tiger

click image Facebook / Power Trip

It’d be too easy to size up comparisons between relatively new Power Trip and another thrash crossover outfit from Texas that’s been around for 30-plus years.So here goes.Power Trip is from Dallas; D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) hails from Houston.Power Trip’s 2013 debut was Manifest Decimation; D.R.I. has a song called “Manifest Destiny.”Both singers wear baseball caps.And both bands serve as springboards for humans to launch themselves, the concrete of the Paper Tiger floor be damned.’Nuff said.