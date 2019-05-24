Email
Friday, May 24, 2019

If You Like Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, You'll Want to Check Out Power Trip at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 3:33 PM

It’d be too easy to size up comparisons between relatively new Power Trip and another thrash crossover outfit from Texas that’s been around for 30-plus years.


So here goes.

Power Trip is from Dallas; D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) hails from Houston.

Power Trip’s 2013 debut was Manifest Decimation; D.R.I. has a song called “Manifest Destiny.”



Both singers wear baseball caps.

And both bands serve as springboards for humans to launch themselves, the concrete of the Paper Tiger floor be damned.

’Nuff said.

$17-$20, Thu May 30, 7pm, Paper Tiger, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
