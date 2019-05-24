Psych-Rockers Mystic Braves Return to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Mystic Braves

LA-based psychedelic band Mystic Braves is headed back to the Alamo City to make sure things stay real trippy, man.Critics have praised Mystic Braves for capturing the essence of psychedelic rock better than most of their genre-revival brethren. Since its 2013 eponymously named debut, the outfit has won over audiences with a blend of desert blues riffs, ’60s pop piano chords and dusty, lo-fi production.On tour in continued support of 2018’s, the band will hit 502 Bar on Wednesday, June 5.