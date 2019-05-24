Email
Friday, May 24, 2019

Psych-Rockers Mystic Braves Return to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, MYSTIC BRAVES
  • Facebook, Mystic Braves
LA-based psychedelic band Mystic Braves is headed back to the Alamo City to make sure things stay real trippy, man.


Critics have praised Mystic Braves for capturing the essence of psychedelic rock better than most of their genre-revival brethren. Since its 2013 eponymously named debut, the outfit has won over audiences with a blend of desert blues riffs, ’60s pop piano chords and dusty, lo-fi production.

On tour in continued support of 2018’s The Great Unknown, the band will hit 502 Bar on Wednesday, June 5.

Tickets are available for $12-$15 and can be purchased here.
Location Details 502 Bar
502 Embassy Oaks
San Antonio, TX
(210) 257-8125; (210) (FAX)
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
