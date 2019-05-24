Friday, May 24, 2019
Royal Thunder Stomping Through Limelight to Get You Out of Your Post-Holiday Slump
By Jay Nanda
on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 2:57 PM
Royal Thunder frontwoman Mlny Parsons has the type of voice that’ll make those in the beer line put that first sip on hold. She doesn’t come across as overbearing, but the tone of her pipes is more than enough for an entire venue to take notice.
The stoner-ish sounds of Dead Now, the Sabbath-y offerings of Witchcryer and the brooding Doomstress Alexis sleeping among the dead make this package worthy of carrying over the holiday weekend.
$8, Tue May 28, 9pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., May 28, 10 p.m.
Price:
$8-$12
Live Music
