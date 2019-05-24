Royal Thunder Stomping Through Limelight to Get You Out of Your Post-Holiday Slump

click image Facebook / ROYAL THUNDER

Event Details Royal Thunder @ Limelight 2718 N St. Mary's Central San Antonio, TX When: Tue., May 28, 10 p.m. Price: $8-$12 Live Music Map

Royal Thunder frontwoman Mlny Parsons has the type of voice that’ll make those in the beer line put that first sip on hold. She doesn’t come across as overbearing, but the tone of her pipes is more than enough for an entire venue to take notice.The stoner-ish sounds of Dead Now, the Sabbath-y offerings of Witchcryer and the brooding Doomstress Alexis sleeping among the dead make this package worthy of carrying over the holiday weekend.