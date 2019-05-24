Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 24, 2019

Royal Thunder Stomping Through Limelight to Get You Out of Your Post-Holiday Slump

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 2:57 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ROYAL THUNDER
  • Facebook / ROYAL THUNDER
Royal Thunder frontwoman Mlny Parsons has the type of voice that’ll make those in the beer line put that first sip on hold. She doesn’t come across as overbearing, but the tone of her pipes is more than enough for an entire venue to take notice.


The stoner-ish sounds of Dead Now, the Sabbath-y offerings of Witchcryer and the brooding Doomstress Alexis sleeping among the dead make this package worthy of carrying over the holiday weekend.

$8, Tue May 28, 9pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
Event Details Royal Thunder
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., May 28, 10 p.m.
Price: $8-$12
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  • Limelight

    • 2718 N St. Mary's Central
    • phone (210) 995-7229; (210) (FAX)

Related Events

  • Royal Thunder

    Staff Pick
    Royal Thunder @ Limelight

    • Tue., May 28, 10 p.m. $8-$12

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Los Lonely Boys, Baby Bash and More Headlining Texas Taco Tequila & Music Festival Read More

  2. Eva Ybarra, Piñata Protest, Volcán and More to Play Talón Fest! Read More

  3. Rock Out with Danish Band Nekromantrix at the Vibes Event Center Read More

  4. Get Ready to Swoon When Whitney Shay Fills Luna with Her Powerful Voice Read More

  5. Thrash Metal Fans Will Jump For Joy When Sacred Reich, Sworn Enemy Descend Upon the Rock Box Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...