Latin Artist Mon Laferte Returns to San Antonio This Summer

click to enlarge
Mon Laferte’s sound is as eclectic as her inspirations.
Drawing influence from Chilean punk, Colombian rock and the Seattle grunge, the singer-songwriter born Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte has a vocal timbre reminiscent of Gwen Stefani or Emily Whitehurst of the pop-punk band Tsunami Bomb
.
Overall, Laferte's vibrato-kissed delivery makes a fine match for her music's horn-forward Latin rock with a splash of rockabilly and pop. It's a mix that works especially well on her latest release, 2018’s Norma
.
But it's not just that album that's drawn notice. In 2016, Laferte was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at the Latin Grammys for her debut, which was recorded in a house that had no electricity.
According to the story, Laferte was so poor at the time that she couldn’t afford to pay the power bill and ended up using extension cords to get juice from an outside power source to run the equipment.
Wild.
Mon Laferte returns to San Antonio on Sunday, August 25, for a show at the Aztec Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at theaztectheatre.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.