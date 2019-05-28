Ryan Bingham Blows Into San Antonio for November Show at Aztec Theatre

click to enlarge Photo by Stagepicker Photography via Facebook / Ryan Bingham

Roots rocker Ryan Bingham knows how to keep shit jangly and loose. Since the mid-aughts, the singer-songwriter's blend sultry, scratchy vocals with freewheeling Southern rock vibes has helped him build a fanbase with every release.On his latest,, which dropped in February, Bingham holds true to his roots. The album gives space to all the groaning textures of the acoustic instruments filling its 15 tracks.Bingham returns to San Antonio Tuesday, November 19, for a performance at the Aztec Theatre.