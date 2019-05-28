Snow Tha Product Bringing Mad Rap Skills to the Aztec

click to enlarge Atlantic Records

Event Details Snow Tha Product @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 1, 8 p.m. Price: $25 Live Music Map

After sweet indie record deals that turned sour and recently slipping from under the yoke of a major label contract with Atlantic, rapper Snow Tha Product has somehow managed to land on both feet, no thanks to a shifty music industry.Born Claudia Alexandra Feliciano, Snow Tha Product matches hard-hitting raps with technicality and flavor matched by few in the game — male or female. Considering how much of a boys’ club the music industry is, especially in hip-hop, Feliciano’s success is a testament to her skill level and energy. No matter what, Snow Tha Product will always be revered as one of the most skilled emcees in the game.After releasing the Vibe Higher mixtape at the end of 2018, she now returns to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre.