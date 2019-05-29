Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Enjoy Some Upbeat Soul Music When Donovan Keith Stops By Luna
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 7:34 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Donovan Keith
Donovan Keith specializes in soul music so upbeat it’s almost disco. And while “almost disco” might not be a selling point to some readers, it shouldn’t dissuade them from noting the power of Keith’s vocals, which, honestly, could hold their own a cappella or with only a few backing instruments. They certainly stand out among recent shows.
$10, Fri May 31, 9:30pm, Luna Music Bar & Lounge, 6740 San Pedro Ave., lunalive.com.
@ Luna
6740 San Pedro
North Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., May 31, 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$10
Live Music
