Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Enjoy Some Upbeat Soul Music When Donovan Keith Stops By Luna

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 7:34 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF DONOVAN KEITH
  • Courtesy of Donovan Keith
Donovan Keith specializes in soul music so upbeat it’s almost disco. And while “almost disco” might not be a selling point to some readers, it shouldn’t dissuade them from noting the power of Keith’s vocals, which, honestly, could hold their own a cappella or with only a few backing instruments. They certainly stand out among recent shows.


$10, Fri May 31, 9:30pm, Luna Music Bar & Lounge, 6740 San Pedro Ave., lunalive.com.
Event Details Donovan Keith
@ Luna
6740 San Pedro
North Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., May 31, 9:30 p.m.
Price: $10
Live Music
