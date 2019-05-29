Enjoy Some Upbeat Soul Music When Donovan Keith Stops By Luna

click to enlarge Courtesy of Donovan Keith

Event Details Donovan Keith @ Luna 6740 San Pedro North Central San Antonio, TX When: Fri., May 31, 9:30 p.m. Price: $10 Live Music Map

Donovan Keith specializes in soul music so upbeat it’s almost disco. And while “almost disco” might not be a selling point to some readers, it shouldn’t dissuade them from noting the power of Keith’s vocals, which, honestly, could hold their own a cappella or with only a few backing instruments. They certainly stand out among recent shows.