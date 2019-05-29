Evil Mothers' Curse Mackey Is on Tour with My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and They'll Both Be Here Thursday

click to enlarge Facebook, Curse Mackey

Nine Inch Nails and Ministry may have been the bands that brought industrial music to a wider audience in the '90s, but they aren't the only prominent exponents of the genre still making music.My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult is also continuing to record and tour. And Curse Mackey — whose '90s-era San Antonio band Evil Mothers was on prominent industrial label Invisible Records — is touring alongside TKK with his eponymous solo project.Both perform Thursday night at Industry.Mackey, who now resides in Austin, just released a new solo record,, which explores dystopian themes and the interconnectedness between humans and technology. While the release retains the grinding and mechanical spirit of first-wave industrial, it also feels like something brand new.“The tipping point between man and machine is coming,” Mackey said. “Look at this fucking crazy shit we’ve got going on the world now, from hand held devices to traveling to Mars. ... How do we, as individuals, exist within all that and still find joy and love at the most fundamental and personal level?is my next chapter in all of these observations.”Since he got his musical start with Evil Mothers in the early ’90s, Mackey had the opportunity to watch the genre come full circle. As younger bands like Street Sects and Uniform take the reins, he and an earlier generation of industrial acts are now watching their legacy evolve.“I was super young then, but I got to be involved at a ground level,” Mackey said. “The fans have aged with the bands, but they're still into the music, and you have the new wave of up-and-comers who are sort of discovering darkwave electronic music for the first time, and those new bands are inspired by the legends. So, it’s great time for me, because I have my feet in both worlds.”Listen to