Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Soul Vibes Taking Over Paper Tiger with Lee Fields & the Expressions' Smooth Jams

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LEE FIELDS
Very few contemporary soul artists have managed to build as lasting a career as Lee Fields. Since his first single in 1969, the bluesy crooner has weathered every trend imaginable. Part of his longevity no doubt comes to the power of his music to connect with human emotions and make folks fall in love.


Consider Lee Fields & the Expressions' show the chance to do just that.

$20-$22, Fri May 31, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Lee Fields & The Expressions
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Fri., May 31, 7 p.m.
Price: $20-$22
