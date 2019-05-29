Spain's Vetusta Morla to Hit San Antonio on Its North American Tour

click to enlarge Facebook, Vetusta Morla

Named after the turtle from, Spain's Vetusta Morla may be one of the most exciting bands heading to town this year. Not just because of its European pedigree, which is dope in itself, but because of its unique take on the broader indie-rock sound.Matching textures from bands like Blur, Radiohead and Pulp, the six-piece unit mixes shimmery guitar work and vocal-forward songwriting for a stimulating aural experience that's inviting enough to draw in any rock fan.The band heads to Paper Tiger on Thursday, October 10.