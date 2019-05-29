Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Spain's Vetusta Morla to Hit San Antonio on Its North American Tour

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, VETUSTA MORLA
  • Facebook, Vetusta Morla
Named after the turtle from The Neverending Story, Spain's Vetusta Morla may be one of the most exciting bands heading to town this year. Not just because of its European pedigree, which is dope in itself, but because of its unique take on the broader indie-rock sound.


Matching textures from bands like Blur, Radiohead and Pulp, the six-piece unit mixes shimmery guitar work and vocal-forward songwriting for a stimulating aural experience that's inviting enough to draw in any rock fan.

The band heads to Paper Tiger on Thursday, October 10.

Tickets ($10-$20) are available at papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Latin Artist Mon Laferte Returns to San Antonio This Summer Read More

  2. Snow Tha Product Bringing Mad Rap Skills to the Aztec Read More

  3. Ryan Bingham Blows Into San Antonio for November Show at Aztec Theatre Read More

  4. Ever Wonder What Some of Virginia's Best Reggae Acts Sound Like? Catch Adwela & the Uprising at Reggae Bar Read More

  5. If You Like Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, You'll Want to Check Out Power Trip at Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...