Get Your Electronica Fix When Sidewalks & Skeltons, Brothel Hit Up Limelight

This stacked electronica bill could be reason for a Saturday night out.Sidewalks & Skeletons mixes a corrosive, trance-y sound with insistent beats, while Brothel., a rising producer, brings in vibes from a more cerebral zone reminiscent of the faded IDM scene.You might dance, you might think, you might just chill to the beat.