Thursday, May 30, 2019
Get Your Electronica Fix When Sidewalks & Skeltons, Brothel Hit Up Limelight
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 8:20 AM
click image
-
Facebook / SIDEWALKS AND SKELETONS
This stacked electronica bill could be reason for a Saturday night out.
Sidewalks & Skeletons mixes a corrosive, trance-y sound with insistent beats, while Brothel., a rising producer, brings in vibes from a more cerebral zone reminiscent of the faded IDM scene.
You might dance, you might think, you might just chill to the beat.
$10, Sat June 1, 9pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m.
Price:
$10
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, live music, Sidewalks & Skeletons, Brothel., Lov3rs, SET, Image