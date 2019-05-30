Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Get Your Electronica Fix When Sidewalks & Skeltons, Brothel Hit Up Limelight

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 8:20 AM

click image FACEBOOK / SIDEWALKS AND SKELETONS
  • Facebook / SIDEWALKS AND SKELETONS
This stacked electronica bill could be reason for a Saturday night out.


Sidewalks & Skeletons mixes a corrosive, trance-y sound with insistent beats, while Brothel., a rising producer, brings in vibes from a more cerebral zone reminiscent of the faded IDM scene.

You might dance, you might think, you might just chill to the beat.

$10, Sat June 1, 9pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
Event Details Sidewalks & Skeletons, Brothel., Lov3rs, SET
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m.
Price: $10
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  • Limelight

    • 2718 N St. Mary's Central
    • phone (210) 995-7229; (210) (FAX)

Related Events

  • Sidewalks & Skeletons, Brothel., Lov3rs, SET

    Staff Pick
    Sidewalks & Skeletons, Brothel., Lov3rs, SET @ Limelight

    • Sat., June 1, 9 p.m. $10

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Soul Vibes Taking Over Paper Tiger with Lee Fields & the Expressions' Smooth Jams Read More

  2. Spain's Vetusta Morla to Hit San Antonio on Its North American Tour Read More

  3. Enjoy Some Upbeat Soul Music When Donovan Keith Stops By Luna Read More

  4. Ryan Bingham Blows Into San Antonio for November Show at Aztec Theatre Read More

  5. Snow Tha Product Bringing Mad Rap Skills to the Aztec Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...