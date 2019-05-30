Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

Incredibly Talented Angélique Kidjo Coming to San Antonio for Intimate Performance

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 8:58 AM

One of the most famous and influential figures in Africa, singer-songwriter-actress Angélique Kidjo has built an incredible career and gathered an audience as diverse as her musical palette. From jazz and Afro-pop/Afrobeat to reggae and gospel, from Latin pop and world fusion to funk and rock, Kidjo — now working out of New York — has done it all over the course of 13 albums and four decades.


Especially active of late, the multiple-Grammy-winning diva has dropped six albums since 2010, including Celia, her tribute to the late Cuban star Celia Cruz which came out in April. Needless to say, the opportunity to catch Kidjo live at this point in her career, especially in a space as intimate as the Jo Long Theatre, is nothing short of a gift.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kidjo’s work and looking for an entry point, check out 2001’s Keep on Moving: The Best of Angelique Kidjo.

$39, Sat June 1, 8pm, Jo Long Theatre at The Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N Hackberry, (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org.
Event Details Angélique Kidjo
@ Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N Hackberry
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 1, 8 p.m.
Price: $39
Live Music
Map

