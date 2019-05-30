Email
Thursday, May 30, 2019

Indie Pop Icons Young the Giant to Play New Braunfels This Summer

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 2:28 PM

young.jpg
At this point, the whole anthem-y indie-pop sound has sort of played itself out. Even so, there are still some bands who helped pioneer the sound and able to keep adding new dynamics to keep it fresh.


Enter: Young the Giant.

The California-based act, which headlined SA's Maverick Music Fest in 2017, has been around for 15 years, blending post-rock, indie-pop and alt-rock elements into a sound that's big, loud and inviting to a wide spectrum of listeners.

That may be interesting to you because Young the Giant is playing Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on Friday, July 5, alongside Nashville indie pop trio Coin as well as Fitz and the Tantrums.

Tickets ($36.49-$1,119.63) are on sale now and can be purchased here.



Location Details Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
Community, Concert Hall/Auditorium and Outdoor theater

