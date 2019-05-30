Indie Pop Icons Young the Giant to Play New Braunfels This Summer

click to enlarge

At this point, the whole anthem-y indie-pop sound has sort of played itself out. Even so, there are still some bands who helped pioneer the sound and able to keep adding new dynamics to keep it fresh.Enter: Young the Giant.The California-based act, which headlined SA's Maverick Music Fest in 2017, has been around for 15 years, blending post-rock, indie-pop and alt-rock elements into a sound that's big, loud and inviting to a wide spectrum of listeners.That may be interesting to you because Young the Giant is playing Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on Friday, July 5, alongside Nashville indie pop trio Coin as well as Fitz and the Tantrums.