Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Japan's TAMIW Playing Free Jandro's Show on Friday Night

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, TAMIW
  • Facebook, TAMIW
Besides annual visits from the now-Austin-based Japanese rock outfit Peelander-Z, performances by Japanese bands in the Alamo City are relatively rare occasions. And probably something to take advantage of.


On that note, indie rockers TAMIW are headed here Friday night for a show at Jandros as part of a North American tour that spans 12 dates from California to Texas.

Vocal-forward and punctuated by echoey guitar notations, the band’s sound is warm and atmospheric. While there's a lot going on in the mix, those textures add maturity and complexity to the sound instead of garbling it. In the end, TAMIW possesses the ability to pull listeners in deep.

For more information check out the official event page on Facebook. Free, 10pm, Jandros Garden Patio, 2623 N Saint Marys St.



Location Details Jandro's Garden Patio
2623 N Saint Marys St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Evil Mothers' Curse Mackey Is on Tour with My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and They'll Both Be in San Antonio Tonight Read More

  2. Spain's Vetusta Morla to Hit San Antonio on Its North American Tour Read More

  3. Soul Vibes Taking Over Paper Tiger with Lee Fields & the Expressions' Smooth Jams Read More

  4. Ryan Bingham Blows Into San Antonio for November Show at Aztec Theatre Read More

  5. Enjoy Some Upbeat Soul Music When Donovan Keith Stops By Luna Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...