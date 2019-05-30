Japan's TAMIW Playing Free Jandro's Show on Friday Night

click to enlarge Facebook, TAMIW

Besides annual visits from the now-Austin-based Japanese rock outfit Peelander-Z, performances by Japanese bands in the Alamo City are relatively rare occasions. And probably something to take advantage of.On that note, indie rockers TAMIW are headed here Friday night for a show at Jandros as part of a North American tour that spans 12 dates from California to Texas.Vocal-forward and punctuated by echoey guitar notations, the band’s sound is warm and atmospheric. While there's a lot going on in the mix, those textures add maturity and complexity to the sound instead of garbling it. In the end, TAMIW possesses the ability to pull listeners in deep.