Metal Heavyweights Nahaya, Destroyer of Worlds Playing Zombies Bar

Event Details The Destroyer of Worlds, Nahaya @ Zombies 4202 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m. Price: $5 Live Music Map

This package of local metal heavyweights is headlined by a band set on world domination, but the main attraction could be one of the support acts.Nahaya defeated nearly 20 bands at state and regional portions of the 2019 Wacken Metal Battle to advance to the national finals in Los Angeles on May 25. If it delivers the goods over four other regional winners, Nahaya’s Hollywood story will see it reppin’ the 210 at the world’s largest metal festival this summer in Germany. Win or lose, they’ll be opening this hometown gig in a bar that holds 100.