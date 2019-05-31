Email
Friday, May 31, 2019

Don't Miss Your Chance to Catch Metalachi Live at Paper Tiger This Sunday

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 7:05 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF METALACHI
  • Courtesy of Metalachi
Metalachi, we submit, is the perfect San Antonio band, even though it’s actually based in Los Angeles.


First of all, the Alamo City’s obsession with metal and enthusiasm for Mexican music — in this case, mariachi — are both satisfied by this act that. As you may have gleaned from the Metalachi’s name, it plays rock and metal covers — “Crazy Train,” “Man in the Box” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” to name a handful — in an over-the-top mariachi style. Second, the band’s flair for wild Spanglish-flavored showmanship matches our own culture, quirkiness and penchant for excess.

Metalachi live, as anyone who’s witnessed its act can attest, crams in all the drama of each of its namesake genres and then some. Active since the aughts, the six-piece has released three albums (Uno, Dos and, naturally, Tres) since 2012. Check ’em out on Spotify and be utterly convinced you can’t miss this show.

$10, Sun June 2, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Metalachi
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sun., June 2, 7 p.m.
Price: $10
Live Music
