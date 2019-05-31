Don't Miss Your Chance to Catch Metalachi Live at Paper Tiger This Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Metalachi

Event Details Metalachi @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Sun., June 2, 7 p.m. Price: $10 Live Music Map

Metalachi, we submit, is the perfect San Antonio band, even though it’s actually based in Los Angeles.First of all, the Alamo City’s obsession with metal and enthusiasm for Mexican music — in this case, mariachi — are both satisfied by this act that. As you may have gleaned from the Metalachi’s name, it plays rock and metal covers — “Crazy Train,” “Man in the Box” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” to name a handful — in an over-the-top mariachi style. Second, the band’s flair for wild Spanglish-flavored showmanship matches our own culture, quirkiness and penchant for excess.Metalachi live, as anyone who’s witnessed its act can attest, crams in all the drama of each of its namesake genres and then some. Active since the aughts, the six-piece has released three albums (Uno, Dos and, naturally, Tres) since 2012. Check ’em out on Spotify and be utterly convinced you can’t miss this show.