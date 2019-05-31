Email
Friday, May 31, 2019

Legendary Psychedelic Rock Musician Roky Erickson Has Died

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 5:52 PM

click to enlarge DARLA TEAGARDEN
  • Darla Teagarden
Friday afternoon reports indicate that legendary psych-rock musician Roky Erickson, the main songwriter for the 13th Floor Elevators, has died.


According to Variety Magazine, Erickson’s death was confirmed by his brother Mikel to Bill Bentley with Bentley stating, “Roky lived in so many worlds, you couldn’t keep up with him. He lived so much, and not always on this planet.”

Jon Dee Graham, an Austin musician wrote in a public Facebook post, “I just heard from a member of his family that he has passed. No details..."

As of now, there are no police reports or information on the cause of death as this is a developing story.



