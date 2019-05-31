Email
Friday, May 31, 2019

Oh Merh Gerrrrrd: Mac Sabbath and Okilly Dokilly Return to San Antonio Together on the American Cheese Tour

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 1:55 PM

Holy. Fucking. Shit.


The tour to end all tours has just been announce, and no it’s not Deftones and Korn, San Antonio. Calm down.

But if you like your metal with an extra layer of schtick, take heart. The McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath cover band Mac Sabbath and Ned Flanders-inspired “Nedal” band Okilly Dokilly are heading out tour this summer because... Well, we deserve the best.

The American Cheese Tour 2019 (LOL! Yesssss!) kicks off in Tempe, Arizona, and wraps up in Flagstaff, Arizona, but not before touching down in the Alamo City for a show at Paper Tiger on Monday, August 12.



Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but check back with papertigersatx.com for updates.

Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
