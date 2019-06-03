Monday, June 3, 2019
Legendary Guitar Shredder Tony MacAlpine Heads to San Antonio Tuesday
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:03 PM
Since rising to prominence in the mid-’80s — a time when guitar shreddery alone seemed to be enough to launch a musical career — Tony MacAlpine has continued to wow audiences with his fretboard proficiency.
The classically trained musician has released instrumental work as a solo artist and served in the metal supergroup M.A.R.S. He even played guitar and keyboards as part of fellow shredder Steve Vai’s The Breed.
Now celebrating more than three decades in the industry, MacAlpine is headed out on tour with stop at Paper Tiger on Tuesday, June 4.
Tickets ($20) are on sale right now and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com.
