Monday, June 3, 2019

Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo to Perform at the Tobin this Fall

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 12:56 PM

Known for chart-topping hits like “Love is a Battlefield," “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Heartbreaker," Pat Benatar has made a lasting impression on the rock 'n' roll world. Some might even say her status is legendary.

Not only does she continue to be influential songwriter and performer, her perseverance helped pave the way for other female rockers.

Benatar’s partner on and off the stage, Neil Giraldo, has also been a major force in the music biz, collaborating with Benatar since the late '70s as her guitarist and music director.

The pair return to San Antonio for a performance at the Tobin Center on Wednesday, September 4.



Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10am.

Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
