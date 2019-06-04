BBQ of the King Kahn & BBQ Show Heads to San Antonio on Solo Tour

click to enlarge Facebook, Mark Sultan

Peanut butter and jelly. Gin and tonic. Fried chicken and beer.Some things just seem like they were created to compliment each other. And whether they did it on purpose or by accident, the King Khan & BBQ Show blended two musical genres together that made a lot of sense: doo-wop and garage punk.Mark Sultan — the BBQ part of the Quebec-based duo — contributed vocals, guitar, tambourine, bass drum and snare. That's important to know because he's on a solo tour that hits Paper Tiger Friday, June 7.And while Sultan won't have King Kahn around for this jaunt, his music still retains whispers of that collaboration. Which is to say, it's jangly, soulful, playful and a tad ecstatic — and an enticing blend of old and new that you may not want to miss.