Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

BBQ of the King Kahn & BBQ Show Heads to San Antonio on Solo Tour

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, MARK SULTAN
  • Facebook, Mark Sultan
Peanut butter and jelly. Gin and tonic. Fried chicken and beer.

Some things just seem like they were created to compliment each other. And whether they did it on purpose or by accident, the King Khan & BBQ Show blended two musical genres together that made a lot of sense: doo-wop and garage punk.

Mark Sultan — the BBQ part of the Quebec-based duo — contributed vocals, guitar, tambourine, bass drum and snare. That's important to know because he's on a solo tour that hits Paper Tiger Friday, June 7.

And while Sultan won't have King Kahn around for this jaunt, his music still retains whispers of that collaboration. Which is to say, it's jangly, soulful, playful and a tad ecstatic — and an enticing blend of old and new that you may not want to miss.



$10, 8pm, Paper Tiger, (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. '90s Relic Powerman 5000 Makes a Return Trip to San Antonio Read More

  2. 'Someday, Someway' Singer Marshall Crenshaw Hitting Up San Antonio Read More

  3. Underrated Americana Songwriter Will Hoge Taking Over Sam's Burger Joint Read More

  4. Get Ready to Dance to Dream Pop Tunes at No Vacation's Paper Tiger Show Read More

  5. Legendary Guitar Shredder Tony MacAlpine Heads to San Antonio Tuesday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...