Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Get Ready to Dance to Dream Pop Tunes at No Vacation's Paper Tiger Show
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 11:25 AM
click to enlarge
No Vacation’s lo-fi, danceable dream pop essentially embodies the sound of 2019. Nonchalant and seemingly without effort, the band makes pretty music that easily could become your summer soundtrack.
$15-$18, Wed June 5, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Wed., June 5, 8 p.m.
(210) 841-3771
Price:
$15-$18
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, No Vacation, lo-fi, dream pop, Image