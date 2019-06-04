Email
Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Get Ready to Dance to Dream Pop Tunes at No Vacation's Paper Tiger Show

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NO VACATION
  • Courtesy of No Vacation
No Vacation’s lo-fi, danceable dream pop essentially embodies the sound of 2019. Nonchalant and seemingly without effort, the band makes pretty music that easily could become your summer soundtrack.

$15-$18, Wed June 5, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details No Vacation
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Wed., June 5, 8 p.m.
(210) 841-3771
Price: $15-$18
