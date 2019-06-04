'90s Relic Powerman 5000 Makes a Return Trip to San Antonio

click to enlarge Powerman 5000

Even if you’ve only lived in San Antonio for a few months, you've probably gathered that this city loves musical nostalgia.And it doesn't just extend to the '70s and '80s. We seem to dig our share from later decades too. Take industrial/nu-metal act Powerman 5000, another peaked-in-the-'90s act that's returning to town.Powerman 5000, whose singer is Rob Zombie’s little brother, will make a July 2 stop at the Rock Box to make sure we get our distorted groove-metal fix.The band — known for “When Worlds Collide” from the 1999 albumjust might serve up the stiff shot of nostalgia you need to... ahem... power through your week.