Tuesday, June 4, 2019

'Someday, Someway' Singer Marshall Crenshaw Hitting Up San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge ATOMIC MUSIC GROUP
  • Atomic Music Group
Marshall Crenshaw is a musical journeyman with a nearly 40-year career under his belt and an admirable devotion to songcraft. Although primarily known for the 1982 hit “Someday, Someway,” he’s penned plenty of tunes for other artists, and his own rock ’n’ roll remains steeped in soul.

$20-$120, Wed June 5, 7pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
Event Details Marshall Crenshaw
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., June 5, 7 p.m.
(210) 223-2830
Price: $20-$120
Live Music
