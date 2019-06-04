'Someday, Someway' Singer Marshall Crenshaw Hitting Up San Antonio

click to enlarge Atomic Music Group

Event Details Marshall Crenshaw @ Sam's Burger Joint 330 E. Grayson St. San Antonio, TX When: Wed., June 5, 7 p.m. (210) 223-2830 Price: $20-$120 Live Music Map

Marshall Crenshaw is a musical journeyman with a nearly 40-year career under his belt and an admirable devotion to songcraft. Although primarily known for the 1982 hit “Someday, Someway,” he’s penned plenty of tunes for other artists, and his own rock ’n’ roll remains steeped in soul.