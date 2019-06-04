Underrated Americana Songwriter Will Hoge Taking Over Sam's Burger Joint

click to enlarge Courtesy of Will Hoge

Event Details Will Hoge @ Sam's Burger Joint 330 E. Grayson St. San Antonio, TX When: Thu., June 6, 8 p.m. (210) 223-2830 Price: $15-$60 Live Music Map

For someone who has logged a 20-plus-year career, released around 10 albums and toured with the everyone from Lisa Loeb and Edwin McCain to Jason Isbell and ZZ Top, Americana/southern rock artist Will Hoge has flown under too many radars. Both a talented songwriter and prolific recording artist, Hoge — anchored in Nashville — has probably influenced or worked with some of your favorite mainstream country artists, even if you’ve never heard of him.On his most recent album, 2018’s, Hoge — never one to shy away from hard hitting truths in his music — is at his most pointedly political. Among the issues he addresses are xenophobia, racism and politicians’ inaction in the face of countless mass shootings. Ideal for those of us country fans who crave more substance than the mainstream can manage to serve up, Hoge’s music is consistently full of thoughtful observation and commentary. In the live setting, fans and new initiates alike can expect a heavy dose of the rousing material alongside gems from Hoge’s huge back catalog.