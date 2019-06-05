Cosmic Cowboy Jerry Jeff Walker Heading to Gruene Hall This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wittliff Collections

Event Details Jerry Jeff Walker @ Gruene Hall 1281 Gruene San Antonio New Braunfels, TX When: Fri., June 7, 9 p.m. (830) 629-507 Price: $65 Live Music Map

This state may be ruled by Willie and George, but it also loves and respects a certain “cosmic cowboy” – yes, we're talking about Jerry Jeff Walker – who’s still going strong at 76 years of age and celebrating 50 years since his debut solo effort, Mr. Bojangles.Seating is first come, first served, and Walker also plays the same venue on Saturday, June 8.