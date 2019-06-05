Email
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Cosmic Cowboy Jerry Jeff Walker Heading to Gruene Hall This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 7:26 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WITTLIFF COLLECTIONS
  • Courtesy of Wittliff Collections
This state may be ruled by Willie and George, but it also loves and respects a certain “cosmic cowboy” – yes, we're talking about Jerry Jeff Walker – who’s still going strong at 76 years of age and celebrating 50 years since his debut solo effort, Mr. Bojangles.

Seating is first come, first served, and Walker also plays the same venue on Saturday, June 8.

$65, Fri June 7, 9pm, Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Rd., New Braunfels, (830) 629-507, gruenehall.com.
Event Details Jerry Jeff Walker
@ Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene
San Antonio
New Braunfels, TX
When: Fri., June 7, 9 p.m.
(830) 629-507
Price: $65
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

