Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Outlaw Country Powerhouse Jamey Johnson Pulling Into the Aztec to Kick Off Your Weekend
Posted
By James Courtney
on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 9:19 AM
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / jameyjohnsonofficial
Jamey Johnson has emerged as a powerful force in country music. The roots-rocking and soulful intensity he brings to his music is matched by the high caliber of his songwriting.
$25-$59.50, Fri June 7, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
