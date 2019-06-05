Email
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Outlaw Country Powerhouse Jamey Johnson Pulling Into the Aztec to Kick Off Your Weekend

Jamey Johnson has emerged as a powerful force in country music. The roots-rocking and soulful intensity he brings to his music is matched by the high caliber of his songwriting.

$25-$59.50, Fri June 7, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
