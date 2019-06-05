Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Skid Row's Sebastian Bach Hits San Antonio This Fall for 30th Anniversary Show
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:29 PM
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s eponymous debut album, frontman Sebastian Bach and his band are headed out on a U.S. tour.
The trek kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee on August 30 and will end in Pinellas Park, Florida, on November 2. But not before touching down in the Alamo City for an Aztec Theatre show on Wednesday, October 23.
“We are looking forward to seeing you all for this one time event!” Bach said in a press release “Note: This concert is 100% live in every way! All real! All the time! No tapes! No fakes! Come and see a real rock band while they still exist! We give it to you straight from the heart 'cuz that's the only way we know how! See you on the road!"
Tickets and VIP meet-and-greet upgrades go on sale Friday, June 7 at Noon at theaztectheatre.com
