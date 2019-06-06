Free Music Options Abound in San Antonio This Summer

click to enlarge Instagram / nikixixixi

San Antonio’s homegrown music doesn’t always command as much attention as the city’s visual art scene, yet there’s likely to be some kind of free show happening here almost daily.While it’s easy to assume that any act worth seeing is going to demand a cover charge, that’s not always true. A number of local venues prefer not charge at the door, instead compensating performers with a cut of the bar sales.Blayne Tucker, owner of storied St. Mary’s Strip venue The Mix, never charges a door fee and sees benefits for his club, sees the arrangement as a win-win for his crowd and performers.“Free live music and entertainment benefits the bands and the patrons,” Tucker said. “While bands make money and patrons don’t lose financially, providing an environment for bands and DJs to get their foot in the door in the scene is critical to San Antonio entertainment and music — a jumping-off point.”While this isn’t a comprehensive list of every San Antonio venue that offers free live music, these five are dependable spots for great tunes, especially if you’re watching your dollar:With something like a million Texas beers on tap (well, close to it anyway) plus a stellar food menu, it seems like the Cove wouldn’t need free live music to sweeten the deal. However, a steadily rotating bill of Americana, country and blues acts makes this funky indoor-outdoor spot a prime place to take in free tunes while satisfying your appetite.Located kitty-corner from the Cove, Sanchos essentially is sort of the Latin-leaning version of the same concept. Munch some tacos dressed with addictive salsa and sip strong margaritas while listening to everything from Conjunto to alt-rock.Although this venue had a recent facelift, adding a real stage and a much-improved sound system, its freewheeling spirit is still alive. A steady stream of both touring and local acts perform anything from hip-hop and metal to rockabilly and Americana.While Limelight charges cover most nights, it does open up select evenings — sometimes even for touring bills — for free entry. Booking is eclectic, from alt-rock to hip-hop, and the space’s sound quality is worth a trip, even on nights where there’s a door charge.A regular host to up-and-coming acts, The Rustic is the northside answer to downtown San Antonio’s robust music scene. Its primary focus is on Americana, country and blues end of the spectrum, but that’s not always the case.