Thursday, June 6, 2019
Indie Pop Artist Max Frost to Bring His Chill to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 11:42 AM
Austin-to-LA pop artist Max Frost is headed out on tour with a stop in San Antonio on Wednesday, July 24.
Frost got his start in Austin at the tender age of 12, opening up for the likes of Ruby Jane and Bob Schneider. After hearing musicians like Erykah Badu and D'Angelo in his late teens, he started developing a more soulful sound.
Now signed to Atlantic Records, Frost has been propagating a pop-forward sound that still retains elements of his Texas roots.
Tickets ($15-$50) are on sale now and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com.
