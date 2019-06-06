Indie Pop Artist Max Frost to Bring His Chill to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Max Frost

Austin-to-LA pop artist Max Frost is headed out on tour with a stop in San Antonio on Wednesday, July 24.Frost got his start in Austin at the tender age of 12, opening up for the likes of Ruby Jane and Bob Schneider. After hearing musicians like Erykah Badu and D'Angelo in his late teens, he started developing a more soulful sound.Now signed to Atlantic Records, Frost has been propagating a pop-forward sound that still retains elements of his Texas roots.