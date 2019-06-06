Email
Thursday, June 6, 2019

Randy Rogers Band Headlining Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 7:05 AM

click to enlarge The Randy Rogers Band - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • The Randy Rogers Band
Headlining Randy Rogers Band released its first album in three years, Hellbent, on April 26. And when you hear the new track “Comal County Line,” you’ll know they’ve finally come home.

The super Texas band will be joined by William Clark Green for Saturday's performance.

$25.40-$1,230.49, Sat June 8, 8:30pm, Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Randy Rogers Band, William Clark Green
Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
Sat., June 8, 8:30 p.m.
(830) 964-3800
$25.40-$1,230.49
Live Music
