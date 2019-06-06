Thursday, June 6, 2019
Randy Rogers Band Headlining Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend
By Jay Nanda
on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 7:05 AM
The Randy Rogers Band
Headlining Randy Rogers Band released its first album in three years, Hellbent, on April 26. And when you hear the new track “Comal County Line,” you’ll know they’ve finally come home.
The super Texas band will be joined by William Clark Green for Saturday's performance.
$25.40-$1,230.49, Sat June 8, 8:30pm, Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Live Music
