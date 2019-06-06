Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Sacramento Hardcore Outfit Hoods Will Descend on San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 12:22 PM

FACEBOOK, HOODS
  • Facebook, Hoods
Hoods — a Sacramento-based band influenced by hardcore punk acts Madball, Sick of It All, Minor Threat and Cro-Mags — is headed to San Antonio for a Rock Box show on Sunday, August 11.

Based on those influences, it's easy to peg Hoods' sound: typical tough-guy hardcore with distorted guitar riffs nestled behind growling vocals. If that's your kind of thing, the band may pull you straight into the circle pit.

Filling out the bill are Sudden Death, Battered Image, Executioner and Slow Slice.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Location Details The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 677-9453
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Skid Row's Sebastian Bach Hits San Antonio This Fall for 30th Anniversary Show Read More

  2. Outlaw Country Powerhouse Jamey Johnson Pulling Into the Aztec to Kick Off Your Weekend Read More

  3. Cosmic Cowboy Jerry Jeff Walker Heading to Gruene Hall This Weekend Read More

  4. Randy Rogers Band Headlining Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend Read More

  5. Free Music Options Abound in San Antonio This Summer Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...