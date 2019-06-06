Sacramento Hardcore Outfit Hoods Will Descend on San Antonio This Summer

Facebook, Hoods

Hoods — a Sacramento-based band influenced by hardcore punk acts Madball, Sick of It All, Minor Threat and Cro-Mags — is headed to San Antonio for a Rock Box show on Sunday, August 11.Based on those influences, it's easy to peg Hoods' sound: typical tough-guy hardcore with distorted guitar riffs nestled behind growling vocals. If that's your kind of thing, the band may pull you straight into the circle pit.Filling out the bill are Sudden Death, Battered Image, Executioner and Slow Slice.