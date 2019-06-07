Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 7, 2019

Former Menudo Member Draco Rosa Stopping By Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge STEVEN LYON
  • Steven Lyon
From his start in the ’80s as a member of Menudo to the publication of a cookbook promoting detoxing, Draco Rosa’s had a colorful Latin music career that’s drawn comparisons to Prince and David Bowie thanks to its ambition and eclecticism.

Rosa, who hails from Puerto Rico, will be supporting Monte Sagrado, his most recent album, released in 2018.

$30, Tue June 11, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Draco Rosa
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Tue., June 11, 8 p.m.
Price: $30
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Draco Rosa

    Staff Pick
    Draco Rosa @ Paper Tiger

    • Tue., June 11, 8 p.m. $30
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Bummer, Dude! River City Rockfest Postponed Until Next Year Read More

  2. Sacramento Hardcore Outfit Hoods Will Descend on San Antonio This Summer Read More

  3. Free Music Options Abound in San Antonio This Summer Read More

  4. Indie Pop Artist Max Frost to Bring His Chill to San Antonio Read More

  5. Randy Rogers Band Headlining Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...