Friday, June 7, 2019
Former Menudo Member Draco Rosa Stopping By Paper Tiger
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:47 PM
click to enlarge
From his start in the ’80s as a member of Menudo to the publication of a cookbook promoting detoxing, Draco Rosa’s had a colorful Latin music career that’s drawn comparisons to Prince and David Bowie thanks to its ambition and eclecticism.
Rosa, who hails from Puerto Rico, will be supporting Monte Sagrado, his most recent album, released in 2018.
$30, Tue June 11, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Tue., June 11, 8 p.m.
Price:
$30
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, Paper Tiger, Draco Rosa, Menudo, Image