Former Menudo Member Draco Rosa Stopping By Paper Tiger

Event Details Draco Rosa @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Tue., June 11, 8 p.m. Price: $30

From his start in the ’80s as a member of Menudo to the publication of a cookbook promoting detoxing, Draco Rosa’s had a colorful Latin music career that’s drawn comparisons to Prince and David Bowie thanks to its ambition and eclecticism.Rosa, who hails from Puerto Rico, will be supporting Monte Sagrado, his most recent album, released in 2018.