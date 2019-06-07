Haybaby Playing Paper Tiger in Support of New Album

click image Photo by via @dancesmusic Instagram / ohhihaybaby

Indie rockers Haybaby will release a new full length,, on June 7 and have a “thousand” dates lined up in support — even one here in San Antone.No extra points awarded if you heard the word “Haybaby” in Butthead’s voice. Huh huh.The band will be joined by Lloronas and Noise Quota.