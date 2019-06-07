Friday, June 7, 2019
Haybaby Playing Paper Tiger in Support of New Album
By Mike McMahan
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 7:37 AM
Indie rockers Haybaby will release a new full length, They Get There
, on June 7 and have a “thousand” dates lined up in support — even one here in San Antone.
No extra points awarded if you heard the word “Haybaby” in Butthead’s voice. Huh huh.
The band will be joined by Lloronas and Noise Quota.
$5, Sun June 9, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sun., June 9, 8 p.m.
Price:
$5
Live Music
