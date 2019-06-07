Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 7, 2019

Haybaby Playing Paper Tiger in Support of New Album

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 7:37 AM

click image PHOTO BY VIA @DANCESMUSIC INSTAGRAM / OHHIHAYBABY
Indie rockers Haybaby will release a new full length, They Get There, on June 7 and have a “thousand” dates lined up in support — even one here in San Antone.

No extra points awarded if you heard the word “Haybaby” in Butthead’s voice. Huh huh.

The band will be joined by Lloronas and Noise Quota.

$5, Sun June 9, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Haybaby, Lloronas + Noise Quota
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sun., June 9, 8 p.m.
Price: $5
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Haybaby, Lloronas + Noise Quota

    Staff Pick
    Haybaby, Lloronas + Noise Quota @ Paper Tiger

    • Sun., June 9, 8 p.m. $5
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Bummer, Dude! River City Rockfest Postponed Until Next Year Read More

  2. Free Music Options Abound in San Antonio This Summer Read More

  3. Randy Rogers Band Headlining Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend Read More

  4. Indie Pop Artist Max Frost to Bring His Chill to San Antonio Read More

  5. Sacramento Hardcore Outfit Hoods Will Descend on San Antonio This Summer Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...