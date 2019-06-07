Friday, June 7, 2019
Latin Rock Groups Enanitos Verdes, Hombres G Team Up for 'Huevos Revueltos' Tour with San Antonio Stop
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:43 PM
Two groups that have emerged as elder statesmen of the Rock en Español movement will join forces on the Majestic stage as part of their Huevos Revueltos tour.
Enanitos Verdes — roughly translated, that’s “Little Green Men” — is a legendary pop-rock outfit that’s cultivated a generational following across Latin America thanks to a sound that incorporates almost anthemically catchy pop with classic rock and standout guitar work. Since its late ’70s formation in Argentina and subsequent relocation to Mexico, the band has released scads of influential albums, including 1998’s Grammy-nominated Nectar
Spain’s Hombres G has spanned a similar number of years during its career and also walked the fine line between pop and rock. The act’s ’80s breakthrough hit “Devuelveme a Mi Chica” is the kind of earworm that transcends culture and language.
$53.50-$203.50, Tue June 11, 8pm, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-2333, majesticempire.com.
