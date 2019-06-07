Puerto Rican Singer Pedro Capo Bringing the Hits to the Aztec

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation

Event Details Pedro Capo @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sun., June 9, 7 p.m. Price: $35 Live Music Map

After taking some downtime for acting, Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo is riding high on a successful 2018, which included his first Latin Grammy and the hit single “Calma,” which has racked up over a billion views on the YouTubes.