Friday, June 7, 2019

Puerto Rican Singer Pedro Capo Bringing the Hits to the Aztec

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 8:42 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
After taking some downtime for acting, Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo is riding high on a successful 2018, which included his first Latin Grammy and the hit single “Calma,” which has racked up over a billion views on the YouTubes.

$35, Sun June 9, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Pedro Capo
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., June 9, 7 p.m.
Price: $35
Live Music
Map

