Friday, June 7, 2019
Puerto Rican Singer Pedro Capo Bringing the Hits to the Aztec
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 8:42 AM
click to enlarge
After taking some downtime for acting, Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo is riding high on a successful 2018, which included his first Latin Grammy and the hit single “Calma,” which has racked up over a billion views on the YouTubes.
$35, Sun June 9, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., June 9, 7 p.m.
Price:
$35
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, Pedro Capo, Aztec Theatre, Image