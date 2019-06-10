Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 10, 2019

Despite Continued Allegations of Violence, Chris Brown Will Tour This Year With a Stop in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, CHRIS BROWN
  • Facebook, Chris Brown
Chris Brown is headed out on tour in support of new album Indigo, which features contributions from heavy-hitters including Justin Bieber, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

And he'll make a stop in San Antonio on Tuesday, October 8, at the AT&T Center with support from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

More than what's going to be on Brown's set list, we want to know how the singer continues to have a career despite the continued assault allegations that seem to follow him.

It wasn’t hard to find a list of the accusations surrounding the rapper with a quick Google search. It started with the alleged beating of then-girlfriend Rihanna in ‘09, which sent her to the hospital. And it extends to the recent rape accusation against Brown and two other people in Paris in January.



While Brown faced no charges on the most recent rape allegation, it still begs the question, “Why do we continue to support this guy?” Especially when there are plenty of other R&B artists who can dance just as well and have clean records.

Then again, fans in San Antonio and elsewhere also kept showing up for R. Kelly and Six9ine.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit attcenter.com.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Latin Rock Groups Enanitos Verdes, Hombres G Team Up for 'Huevos Revueltos' Tour with San Antonio Stop Read More

  2. Former Menudo Member Draco Rosa Stopping By Paper Tiger Read More

  3. Puerto Rican Singer Pedro Capo Bringing the Hits to the Aztec Read More

  4. Haybaby Playing Paper Tiger in Support of New Album Read More

  5. Bummer, Dude! River City Rockfest Postponed Until Next Year Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...