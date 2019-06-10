Despite Continued Allegations of Violence, Chris Brown Will Tour This Year With a Stop in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Chris Brown is headed out on tour in support of new album Indigo,
which features contributions from heavy-hitters including Justin Bieber, Drake and Nicki Minaj.
And he'll make a stop in San Antonio on Tuesday, October 8, at the AT&T Center with support from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.
More than what's going to be on Brown's set list, we want to know how the singer continues to have a career despite the continued assault allegations that seem to follow him.
It wasn’t hard to find a list of the accusations surrounding the rapper with a quick Google search. It started with the alleged beating of then-girlfriend Rihanna in ‘09
, which sent her to the hospital. And it extends to the recent rape accusation against Brown
and two other people in Paris in January.
While Brown faced no charges on the most recent rape allegation, it still begs the question, “Why do we continue to support this guy?” Especially when there are plenty of other R&B artists who can dance just as well and have clean records.
Then again, fans in San Antonio and elsewhere also kept showing up for R. Kelly
and Six9ine
.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit attcenter.com
.
