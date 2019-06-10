Underrated Rapper J.I.D. Stopping at the Aztec This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of J.I.D.

Event Details J.I.D. @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Wed., June 12, 8 p.m. (210) 812-4355 Price: $25-$35 Live Music Map

Born Destin Route but better known by his stage name, J.I.D. is an Atlanta-based rapper signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. Don’t let the mumble rap and trap vibes throw you, though. This guy isn’t another of those dreadlocked, face-tatted knuckleheads with nothing lucid to say.Though disguised as a mumble rapper, J.I.D. has some of the most unique vocal cadences in the biz. Not only are his flows lightyears above his counterparts, his lyrical content and ability to narrate a story make him a gem in seeking out amid this convoluted cavern of otherwise talentless rappers.