Underrated Rapper J.I.D. Stopping at the Aztec This Week
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:28 PM
Born Destin Route but better known by his stage name, J.I.D. is an Atlanta-based rapper signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. Don’t let the mumble rap and trap vibes throw you, though. This guy isn’t another of those dreadlocked, face-tatted knuckleheads with nothing lucid to say.
Though disguised as a mumble rapper, J.I.D. has some of the most unique vocal cadences in the biz. Not only are his flows lightyears above his counterparts, his lyrical content and ability to narrate a story make him a gem in seeking out amid this convoluted cavern of otherwise talentless rappers.
$25-$35, Wed June 12, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., June 12, 8 p.m.
(210) 812-4355
Price:
$25-$35
