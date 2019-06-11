ACL Announces Daily Schedule, Adds More Artists Including Metric

If you’re headed up to ACL later this year, you might be stoked to know that the folks behind the music festival just announced the daily lineup for both its first and second weekend.
For Weekend One, the headliners on Friday, October 4, are Guns N' Roses, Tame Impala and The Raconteurs. The main acts for Saturday, October 5, will be Childish Gambino, The Cure and Billie Eilish. Mumford & Sons, Cardi B Lizzo and Kacey Musgraves will close things out Sunday, October 6.
Weekend Two is essentially the same, except with Robyn performing on Sunday, October 13, instead of Cardi B.
The festival also teased on Twitter
Monday that additional artists will added to the overall lineup. Those are:
- Metric
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- Orville Peck
- Wrabel
- The Score
- Bones UK
- Mahalia
- Mallrat
- The Beaches
- The Aquadolls
- Taella
Wristbands ($105–$260) are on sale now and an be purchased at aclfest.com
.
